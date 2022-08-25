Kenya vs Nepal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Nepal cricket team is in Kenya for a five-match T20 International series beginning on August 25. The series opener will be played on Thursday at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi.

After being eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, both teams will be looking to make a fresh start and build a stronger squad for the future.

Also Read: Former India Pacer Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Terrific Form in ‘County Cricket’

The bilateral T20I series could be a great platform to rotate their squad and fix the chinks in their armor. Both sides have a talented pool of players on their rosters and these players will be looking to put their best foot forward to cement their place in the squad.

Advertisement

Kenya will be hoping that their experienced players like Collins Obuya and Nelson Odhiambo put out scintillating performances against Nepal. Meanwhile, Nepal will be eager to secure a series win in Kenya.

Will the hosts thump Nepal in the first encounter or will the Asian side prove to be too hot to handle? Let’s find out on Thursday!

Ahead of Thursday’s first T20I match between Kenya and Nepal; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between Kenya and Nepal will be played?

The first T20I match between Kenya and Nepal will take place on August 25, Thursday.

Where will the first T20I match between Kenya and Nepal be played?

Advertisement

The first T20I match between Kenya and Nepal will be played at Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi.

What time will the first T20I match between Kenya and Nepal begin?

The first T20I match between Kenya and Nepal will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast India Kenya and Nepal first T20I match?

Kenya vs Nepal’s first T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kenya and Nepal first T20I match?

Kenya vs Nepal’s first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Kenya vs Nepal Possible Starting XI:

Kenya predicted starting lineup: Irfan Karim (c), Alex Obanda, Sachin Bhudia, Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Collins Obuya (c), Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno.

Nepal predicted starting line-up: Arjun Saud (c), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gyanendra Malla, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC (wk), Aadil Ansari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Kishore Mahato, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jitendra Mukhiya.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here