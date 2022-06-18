'Kept on Sexually Molesting me And Later Blackmailed': Pakistan Cricket Board Suspends National Level Coach After Damning Allegations

A national level coach, who made his first-class debut for the same team as legendary pacer Waqar Younis, has been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a player alleged he had molested her. Nadeem Iqbal of Multan region, against whom the allegation has been made, was a pace bowler during his playing days.

As per a report in news agency PTI, the PCB has initiated an inquiry into matter. “Obviously we can’t carry out any criminal investigation that is for the police to do but our inquiry will find out if he was in breach of his terms of contract with us," a unnamed PCB official was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The 50-year-old Nadeem was even claimed to be a better bowler than Waqar and he once took a seven wickets in a match that saw a National Bank team being shot out for a meagre 20 runs in Karachi. He played in w80 first-class matches.

The victim, in he complaint to the police, has claimed that she went for PCB women’s trials in Multan few years ago when Nadeem was one of the coaches.

“He got close to me with promises of selecting me for the women’s team and also getting me employment on the board. But over time he kept on sexually molesting me and also involved his friends. He also had me video taped and later kept on blackmailing me," she alleged in a video message.

In 2014, five young female cricketers had accused officials of the private Multan Cricket Club of sexual harassment.

The cricketers told the media that the officials of the well-known cricket club which was affiliated to the district association demanded sexual favours in exchange for selection in the team.

Last year Pakistan’s Test leg-spinner, Yasir Shah, was also accused off aiding a friend in sexually assaulting a young girl and later threatening her.

The complainant later dropped the charges against Yasir but a case is still pending in a court against his friend.

With PTI Inputs

