Kerala vs Maharashtra Dream11, KER vs MAH Dream11 Latest Update, KER vs MAH Dream11 Win, KER vs MAH Dream11 App, KER vs MAH Dream11 2021, KER vs MAH Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, KER vs MAH Dream11 Live Streaming

KER vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Kerala and Maharashtra:

Kerala will go head-to-head against Maharashtra in the upcoming Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The game will be hosted at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot 9:00 am IST on December 11, Saturday.

Kerala needs to bring consistency in its performance. The team won the first game against Chandigarh by six wickets but had to face a defeat in their second match against Madhya Pradesh by 40 runs. Kerala is currently second in Elite Group D points table. However, the team can’t afford any more losses if they want to move ahead in the league.

Advertisement

Maharashtra have delivered statement performances in the tournament so far. The team has excelled in all the parameters of the game, Maharashtra won their first game against Madhya Pradesh and followed it up with another victory over Chandigarh. The team is currently at the top and they need to continue their same momentum throughout the competition.

Ahead of the match between Kerala and Maharashtra; here is everything you need to know:

>KER vs MAH Telecast

>Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>KER vs MAH Live Streaming

>Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>KER vs MAH Match Details

>The match will be played at Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot at 9:00 am IST on December 11, Saturday.

>KER vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain- Jalaj Saxena

>Vice-Captain- Ruturaj Gaikwad

>Suggested Playing XI for KER vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson

>Batters: Sachin Baby, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh

>All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Taranjitsingh Dhillon

>Bowlers: Basil Thampi, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Mukesh Choudhary

>KER vs MAH Probable XIs:

>Kerala: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (C and WK), Sachin Baby, Vathsal Govind, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

>Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Ankit Bawne, Swapnil Fulpagar (WK), Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingale, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here