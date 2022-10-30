KER vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match

Both Kerala and Saurashtra will be bidding to score a victory as they will play a knockout game against each other on Sunday. The two teams have delivered some excellent performances in the league so far.

With five wins from six league matches, Kerala are second in the Elite Group C points table. They must have gained a lot of confidence for the playoffs by their sensational win against Meghalaya in their last league match. Bowlers were the standout performers for the team as they restricted the opposition to a score of 100 runs. Vaishak Chandran and Sudhesan Midhun picked two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra also finished second in Elite Group D after winning four league games. The team defeated Bihar in its last game by eight wickets. Harvik Desai delivered a match-defining performance with a knock of 59 runs off 46 balls.

Ahead of the match between Kerala and Saurashtra, here is everything you need to know:

KER vs SAU Telecast

Kerala vs Saurashtra game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

KER vs SAU Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

KER vs SAU Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 4:30 PM IST on October 30, Sunday.

KER vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sijomon Joseph

Vice-Captain - Cheteshwar Pujara

Suggested Playing XI for KER vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Baby, Samarth Vyas

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Sijomon Joseph

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

KER vs SAU Probable XIs:

Kerala: Basil Thampi, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod(wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Krishna Prasad, Abdul Basith, Sijomon Joseph

Saurashtra: Tarang Gohel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson(wk), Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat, Jay Gohil, Kushang Patel

