A buoyant Lancashire will be aiming for top spot in the standings as they will be up against Kent in Royal London One-Day Cup today. The match between Lancashire and Kent will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury in England.

Second-placed Lancashire have been in excellent form in the tournament as they have so far conceded just one defeat after playing seven matches. In their last encounter, Lancashire successfully reached a huge target of 371 to outclass Northamptonshire by four wickets. Lancashire skipper Keaton Jennings scored a terrific century in the game to help his side claim a much-needed win.

Fifth-placed Kent, on the other hand, come into the fixture after registering two back-to-back wins in the tournament. They scripted a resounding comeback after enduring a dismal start in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

In their last encounter, Kent clinched a three-wicket triumph against Yorkshire. Kent’s opening batter Ben Compton played a fine match-winning knock of 81.

Ahead of today’s match between Kent and Lancashire; here is everything you need to know:

KET vs LAN Telecast

The Royal London One-Day Cup match between Kent and Lancashire will not be televised live in India.

KET vs LAN Live Streaming

The Royal London One-Day Cup match between Kent and Lancashire is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KET vs LAN Match Details

The KET vs LAN Royal London One-Day Cup match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury in England on Tuesday, August 23, at 3:30 pm IST.

KET vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luke Wells

Vice-Captain: Joe Denly

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: George Lavelle

Batsmen: Ben Compton, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft

All-rounders: Luke Wells, Joe Denly, Danny Lamb

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Hamidullah Qadri, Harry Podmore, Liam Hurt

Kent vs Lancashire Possible Starting XI:

Kent Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben Compton, Joey Evison, Ollie Robinson (wicketkeeper), Joe Denly (captain), Alex Blake, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart, Hamidullah Qadri, Harry Podmore, Nathar Gilchrist, Navdeep Saini

Lancashire Predicted Starting Line-up: Keaton Jennings (captain), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wicketkeeper), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley

