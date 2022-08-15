Kevin Pietersen's Special Independence Day Tweet In Hindi Catches Attention

A number of Indian cricketers celebrated the nation’s 75th Independence Day. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have wished their fans across social media and now a number of overseas cricketers have also joined in with the likes of Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers doing their bit.

Meanwhile Pietersen, who is a fond of India, tweeted in Hindi.

75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं! (Congratulations, India on your 75th Independence Day. You should be proud of yourself and work hard for a better future.)

Earlier Pietersen came out and supported under-fire star Indian batter Virat Kohli after yet another failure in England. KP as he is known in the cricketing circle, said that Kohli must take a break from all forms of cricket.

“Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there," he had said.

Pietersen has a long standing association in India and has been one of the most popular cricketers in the country especially after he was the second most paid cricketer during 2009 IPL auctions where he went onto captain Royal Challengers Bangalore. That is where his friendship with Kohli really began.

Coming back to India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India," he said.

