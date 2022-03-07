Key is We Cannot Repeat the Mistakes That We Have Made: Nida Dar

Pakistan vice-captain Nida Dar thinks that the key thing for her team will be to not repeat the mistakes made against India in their second match against Australia at Bay Oval on Tuesday.

In Pakistan’s opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday, Pakistan had India in trouble at 114/6. But Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana joined forces for a 122-run partnership as India posted 244/7 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan was all out for 137 and lost the match by 107 runs.

Advertisement

“Of course, we’re not happy with the result of the last match. But a lot of things we have learned from yesterday’s match. I think the key is we cannot repeat the mistakes that we’ve made. And the thing is — bowlers were doing well, but at the back end we didn’t do well — and this is a learning for us. So hopefully as a team, we can do well, in the next matches," said Dar in the virtual press conference.

Dar, who played in the fifth season of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, hopes to implement her knowledge from the league into the match against the six-time World Cup champions.

“It was a very good learning from Big Bash, of course, playing with the teammates and playing in Australia, especially in a very big league — is something very honourable for me that I was going over there and learnt a lot of things. But the other thing is — I have learned a lot of game strategies because the wickets are very different in Australia and similar to New Zealand. I got that experience from Australia and that’s very profitable for me."

Dar also felt that the pitch at Bay Oval, where it will be hosting its third match in five days, will be useful for a spin.

Advertisement

“It’s good for a spin — what we learnt from yesterday’s wicket — it’s a good wicket for the spinners and of course for the fast bowlers here — but of course, we love to play here and especially in the World Cup. So big challenge to play here and hope we can do well."

Dar, 35, signed off by saying that the Australian women’s side should fo’low their men’s team in touring to Pakistan. The Australia Men’s Test side is currently playing their first Test in Pakistan after 24 years at Rawalpindi.

“After the Men’s (team) touring Pakistan, we’re expecting women to also go to Pakistan. It’s a lovely ground there and Australia must come to play there."