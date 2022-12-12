KF vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2022 match between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators: Kandy Falcons will be aiming for their fourth consecutive win in the Lanka Premier League 2022 when they will square off against Galle Gladiators. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Kandy Falcons are unbeatable in the tournament so far. They have won all three league matches to occupy the top place in the points table. The team defeated Jaffna Kings in the last match by three wickets. It was a brilliant batting performance by Ashen Bandara that helped the team in chasing 148 runs.

Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, had a rough start in the T20 league. They lost their first two games against Jaffna Kings and Kandy Flacons by 24 runs and five wickets. After two losses, the team defeated Colombo Stars by 25 runs to record their first win.

Ahead of the match between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators, here is everything you need to know:

KF vs GG Telecast

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators game will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

KF vs GG Live Streaming

Lanka Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

KF vs GG Match Details

KF vs GG match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele at 03:00 PM IST on December 12, Monday.

KF vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain - Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for KF vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Kusal Perera, Iftikhar Ahmed, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Wanindu Hasaranga, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana

KF vs GG Probable XIs:

Kandy Falcons: Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Carlos Brathwaite

Galle Gladiators: Nuwan Pradeep, Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Sachindu Colombage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakan

