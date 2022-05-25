KGS vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 25, 8:30 AM IST

KGS vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Kings and Patriots: It will be a battle of the toppers in the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022 on Wednesday as the Patriots will lock horns with the Kings.

Kings are second in the standings with two wins and one loss from four league matches. Their unbeaten ride in the tournament came to an end in their last match as they endured a 30-run loss against Titans. Kings’ batting line-up witnessed a rare collapse as none of their batters were successful in scoring even 30 runs. As a result, the team posted only 78 runs while following a target of 109.

Patriots, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game. They have all four league matches to sit at the top of the table. The patriots outclassed the Eagles in their last game by restricting them to a below-average score of 60 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Kings and Patriots, here is everything you need to know:

KGS vs PAT Telecast

Kings vs Patriots game will not be telecast in India

KGS vs PAT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KGS vs PAT Match Details

KGS vs PAT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 08:30 AM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

KGS vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kamaleeshwaran

Vice-Captain: Jai Dagar

Suggested Playing XI for KGS vs PAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naveen Kaarthikeyan D, Aravindraj Ravichandran

Batters: Parameeswaran S, Kamaleeshwaran, Thivagar, Jai Dagar

All-rounders: Krishna Pandya, Bhupender Chauhan

Bowlers: Subramaniyan K, Satish Jangir B, Nitheeshwar Elangovan

KGS vs PAT Probable XIs

Kings: Shishir HR, Bhupender Chauhan, Rajaram S, Thivagar G, Kamaleeshwaran A, Madhan Rathinam, Aravindraj Ravichandran(wk), Tejveer Singh, Satish Jangir B, Gautham Srinivas, Magesh S

Patriots: Nitheeshwar Elangovan, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D(wk), Parameeswaran S, Shashank V, D Bharath Kumar, Yathish Kumar N, Subramaniyan K, Avinash Badrinath, Krishna Pandya, Jai Dagar, Nithin Kumar

