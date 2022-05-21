KGS vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Kings and Warriors:

Kings and Warriors will have a faceoff in the Pondicherry T10 tournament on May 21, Saturday. Kings are one of the top teams in the T10 league. They opened their account in the points table with a draw game against the Royals. The team put up a decent performance with the bat by scoring 116 runs.

Kings followed it up with a stunning victory over Avengers by nine wickets. Batters continued the momentum as they chased 109 runs within 8.5 overs. With three points, the cricket club is second in the points table.

Coming to Warriors, they outplayed Titans in their opening game by eight wickets. The team easily chased the target of 90 runs as Paras Ratnaparkhe was not out after scoring 26 runs off 18 balls. However, the Warriors failed to impress in their second game. They tasted their first defeat against the Patriots by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kings and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

KGS vs WAR Telecast

Kings vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India

KGS vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KGS vs WAR Match Details

KGS vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 2:00 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

KGS vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Paras Ratnaparkhe

Vice-Captain - Gautham Srinivas

Suggested Playing XI for KGS vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Raj

Batters: Kamaleeshwaran, Thivagar, Gautham Srinivas, Selvam M

All-rounders: Bhupender Chauhan, S Santhamoorthy, Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bowlers: Satish Jangir, Magesh S, Saurabh Yadav

KGS vs WAR Probable XIs:

Kings: Thivagar G, Madhan Rathinam, Aravind Ravichandran Raj(wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Bhupender Chauhan, Satish Jangir B, Gautham Srinivas, Magesh S, Tejveer Singh, Shishir HR, Rajaram S

Warriors: Sathya Kumar, S Santhamoorthy, Yash Jadhav (wk), Sachin Sivasubramanian, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thamizhmani G, Selvam M, Saurabh Yadav, Mayank Kumar, Prabu B, Premraj Rajavelu (c)

