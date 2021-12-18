KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 match, December 18, 10:30 am IST

>KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be playing against Central Punjab in the upcoming match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 at the United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex in Karachi. The encounter is scheduled to be played on December 18, Saturday at 10:30 am IST.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have done a good job in the tournament so far. The team has featured in nine league matches, winning three and losing one game. Khyber will be riding on confidence on Saturday as they are coming after winning their last two matches. Khyber defeated Southern Punjab and Balochistan by seven wickets and 145 runs respectively.

Coming to Central Punjab, they are occupying fourth place with two victories, one loss, and five draw games. Just like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab also secured a win in their most recent match by defeating Balochistan by five wickets.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

>KHP vs CEP Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will not be broadcasted in India.

>KHP vs CEP Live Streaming

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will be live-streamed on PCB YouTube Channel.

>KHP vs CEP Match Details

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab match is scheduled to be played at the United Bank Ltd. Sports Complex in Karachi on December 18, Saturday at 10:30 am IST.

>KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faheem Ashraf

Vice-Captain- Asif Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal

Advertisement

Batters: Sahibzada Farhan, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Faizan

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Asif Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan

>KHP vs CEP Probable XIs:

>Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Wahab Riaz(c), Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Kamran Akmal(wk), Sameen Gul, Zafar Gohar, Saif Badar, Mohammad Faizan, Faheem Ashraf

>Central Punjab: Mohammad Imran, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris(wk), Nabi Gul, Iftikhar Ahmed(c), Asif Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Imran Khan, Ahmed Musaddiq

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here