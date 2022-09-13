KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh: It will be a battle between the table-toppers as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be locking horns with Sindh. Multan Cricket Stadium will be conducting the much-awaited battle on Tuesday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are occupying the top place in the points table with five wins from seven league matches.

Pakhtunkhwa will be aiming for a comeback as they lost their last two games against Central Punjab and Northern by 25 and six runs, respectively. The two games saw an underwhelming batting performance as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored only 168 and 146 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

On the other hand, Sindh are second with four wins and as many losses. They did well in their most recent game by hammering Balochistan by nine wickets. The team comfortably chased the score of 159 runs within 17 overs owing to a scintillating century by Sharjeel Khan.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs SIN Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh game will not be telecast in India

KHP vs SIN Live Streaming

KHP vs SIN will be streamed live on the Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel.

KHP vs SIN Match Details

KHP vs SIN match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium at 08:00 PM IST on September 13, Tuesday.

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kamran Ghulam

Vice-Captain - Sarfaraz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Zahid Mehmood, Arshad Iqbal, Abrar Ahmed

KHP vs SIN Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Adil Amin, Khalid Usman(C), Mohammad Haris, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Imran Khan Jnr, Aamer Azmat

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sharjeel Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel(C), Saad Khan, Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

