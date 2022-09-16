KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2022: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Friday's KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2022 match 28 between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab. Also, check the schedule of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

KHP VS SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s KHP VS SOP National T20 Cup 2022 match 28 between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: On Friday, September 16, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will be up against the Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Southern Punjab has had a dismal tournament and struggling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost five of their previous eight matches in the tournament. Skipper Agha Salman hasn’t been able to find a way to get his side over the line. They will give their best to win the game and make a comeback in the competition.

In contrast, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is sitting nicely poised at the top of the points table. They were on an invincible run winning the first five matches of their campaign. However, the Khalid Usman side have derailed in the recent past as they have lost three matches on the trot in the tournament. They will be eyeing to bounce back and get into their winning groove before the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

KHP VS SOP Telecast

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will not be broadcast in India.

KHP VS SOP Live Streaming

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will be streamed live on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel.

KHP VS SOP Match Details

The KHP vs SOP match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 16, at 8:00 pm IST.

KHP VS SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Agha Salman

Vice-Captain: Khalid Usman

Suggested Playing XI for KHP VS SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Mohammad Ilyas, Khalid Usman, Maaz Khan

All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Imran Randhawa

Bowlers: Muhammad Shahzad, Sahibzada Farhan, Sameen Gul

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Possible Starting XI:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa predicted starting lineup: Khalid Usman (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Maaz Khan, Aamer Azmat, Mohammad Sarwar, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Imran Khan Jr.

Southern Punjab starting line-up: Agha Salman (c), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Imran Randhawa, Zain Abbas, Hassan Khan, Faisal Akram, Majid Ali, Muhammad Shahzad, Sharoon Siraj

