Khula Tigers will take on Comilla Victorians in the 27th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022. This will be the first time that the two teams will face each other in the competition. The fans can expect an enthralling game of cricket on Friday as the tournament is heading towards its business days.

Khulna Tigers have done a decent job by winning four and losing as many matches. With eight points, the franchise is fourth in the points table. Tigers lost their last game to Minister Group Dhaka by five wickets after scoring just 129 runs in their 20 overs. The team needs to win both its remaining league games to stay relevant in the tournament.

Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, have already confirmed their qualification for the second round. With five victories and two losses, Victorians are second in the standings. The franchise secured a good victory over Sylhet Sunrisers in their most recent encounter by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians; here is everything you need to know:

KHT vs COV Telecast

KHT vs COV match will not be telecasted in India.

KHT vs COV Live Streaming

The Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KHT vs COV Match Details

The Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians contest will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 01:00 PM IST on February 11, Friday.

KHT vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain- Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Imrul Kayes, Faf du Plessis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Khaled Ahmed

KHT vs COV Probable XIs:

Khulna Tigers: Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Thisara Perera

Comilla Victorians: Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam

