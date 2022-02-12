>KHT vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians: The league stage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 concludes with a battle between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians. The two teams will be playing their second match against each other on Saturday. In the first fixture, Victorians secured a victory by 65 runs.

The side posted a massive total of 188 runs on the scoreboard as Moeen Ali scored 75 runs. Chasing the total, the Tigers were restricted at 123 runs. Khulna Tigers need to work on their batting if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Tigers are currently fifth in the standings with four victories and five losses. The team needs to win the Saturday encounter by a good margin to stay relevant in the competition.

Comilla Victorians have qualified for the semi-final. They won six out of their nine league matches to occupy second place in the points table. Victorians will aim to win their last league match to gain some momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians; here is everything you need to know:

>KHT vs COV Telecast

KHT vs COV match will not be telecast in India.

>KHT vs COV Live Streaming

The Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>KHT vs COV Match Details

The Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians contest will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 5 pm IST on February 12, Saturday.

>KHT vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sunil Narine

Vice-Captain- Soumya Sarkar

>Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Imrul Kayes, Faf du Plessis, Soumya Sarkar

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed

>KHT vs COV Probable XIs:

Khulna Tigers: Yasir Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Jaker Ali

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (c), Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Faf du Plessis, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk)

