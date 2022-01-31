>KHT vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match 14 between Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal: In the 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, the Khulna Tigers will square off against Fortune Barishal on Monday, January 31. The game will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 05:00 PM IST. This will be the second game between the two teams, Barishal won the last game by 17 runs on Saturday.

The Tigers are having a mixed run in this tournament, where they have won two and lost as many matches. Although they restricted Barishal to 141/9 in their previous game, their own batting led them down as they were bundled out for 124 in 19 overs. They are precariously placed in the middle of the points table, with four points from as many games.

Advertisement

Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, despite their win have plenty of work to do, as they are a spot behind at fifth with four points to their name. Even though their bowlers are winning the matches for them, their batting looks fragile and needs to improve to win matches in BPL 2022.

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal, here is everything you need to know:

>KHT vs FBA Telecast

KHT vs FBA match will not be telecast in India.

>KHT vs FBA Live Streaming

The Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>KHT vs FBA Match Details

The Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 05:00 PM IST on Monday, January 31.

>KHT vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Chris Gayle

>Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

>Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

>Batters: Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher, Najmul Hussain Shanto

>Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan

>Bowlers: Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jake Lintott

>KHT vs FBA Probable XIs

>Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Farhad Reza, Sharifullah, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

>Fortune Barishal: Najmul Hussain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here