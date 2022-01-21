>KHT vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka: Khulna Tigers (KHT) will lock horns with Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) in match no. 2 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday, January 21. The game will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from 6:00 PM IST onwards. The Tigers reached the final of the last edition but lost the match by 21 runs to Rajshahi Royals. They have named a reasonable squad for this edition of the BPL like Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury and Naveen-ul-Haq among others will look for a title finish this year.

On the other hand, three-time champions MGD finished fourth in BPL 2021, they lost in the eliminator to Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets. They have some big names in their squad and are one of the favourites to win this game. The duo are Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Naim are expected to open the batting, while Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Shahzad who can take any bowling attack apart on their day will look to mark their dominance. All-rounders Andre Russell and Mahmudullah will also be part of the team, along with Mashrafe Mortaza, who will be making a comeback to competitive cricket after a gap of 13 months.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka; here is everything you need to know:

>KHT vs MGD Telecast

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka game will not be telecast in India

>KHT vs MGD Live Streaming

The KHT vs MGD encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>KHT vs MGD Match Details

The KHT vs MGD match will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh at 06:00 pm IST on Friday, January 21.

>KHT vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Soumya Sarkar

>Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

>Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

>Batters: Tamim Iqbal , Soumya Sarkar, Naim Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

>Allrounders: Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna

>Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Fazal Haq

>KHT vs MGD Probable XIs

>Khulna Tigers: Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (C, WK), Yasir Ali, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Seekuge Prasanna, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Farhad Reza, Naveen-ul-Haq

>Minister Group Dhaka: Jahurul Islam (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh, Shamsur Rahman, Andre Russell, Mahmadullah (C), Isuru Udana, Mashrafe Mortaza, Fazal Haq, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here