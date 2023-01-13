KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between the Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders: Khulna Tigers will be bidding to record their first win in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 when they clash with Rangpur Riders on Friday. The much-hyped game of cricket will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The Tigers are struggling with their form in the tournament. They have lost both their league games and are languishing in second-last place in the points table. The franchise started the tournament with a defeat against Dhaka Dominators by six wickets. They followed it up with another loss against the Chattogram Challengers.

Coming to Rangpur Riders, the side experienced a contrasting start to the Bangladesh Premier League. The team scored a 34-run win over Comilla Victorians by successfully defending 176 runs. However, in their most recent game, they were hammered by Fortune Barishal by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders, here is everything you need to know:

KHT vs RAN Telecast

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

KHT vs RAN Live Streaming

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

KHT vs RAN Match Details

KHT vs RAN match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 06:30 PM IST on January 13, Friday.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Saifuddin

Vice-Captain - Azam Khan

Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Benny Howell, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Paul Van Meekeren, Hasan Mahmud, Wahab Riaz

KHT vs RAN Probable XIs:

Khulna Tigers: Azam Khan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali (c), Habibur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Paul Van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Saifuddin

Rangpur Riders: Sikandar Raza, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Benny Howell, Robiul Haque, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rakibul Hasan

