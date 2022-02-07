>KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers: In the 22nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Khulna Tigers will square off against Sylhet Sunrisers. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 05:00 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

Sylhet Sunrisers are struggling with their form in the competition. They have won just one of their five league matches. Sunrisers’ previous game against Fortune Brishal was washed out due to rain. The team has been mainly down by their batters as they touched the 175-run mark just twice in their four complete games.

Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, are doing a good job. They have won three league matches while losing as many games. The team is fourth in the standings with six points under its belt. Tigers’ last victory came against Sunrisers only as they convincingly chased the score of 142 to secure a victory by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

>KHT vs SYL Telecast

KHT vs SYL match will not be telecasted in India.

>KHT vs SYL Live Streaming

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>KHT vs SYL Match Details

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers contest will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 05:00 PM IST on February 07, Monday.

>KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Vice-Captain- Lendl Simmons

Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Sohag Gazi, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Nazmul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Khaled Ahmed

>KHT vs SYL Probable XIs:

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali

Sylhet Sunrisers: Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Jubair Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain (c)

