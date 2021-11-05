KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Italy, Rome match, November 05, 3:00 PM IST

>KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Italy, Rome match between Kings XI and Fresh Tropical: Table-toppers Fresh Tropical will be crossing swords with Kings XI in the 18th match of the ECS Itlay, Rome Championship. The two sides will be playing against each other at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on November 05, Friday at 03:00 PM IST.

Kings XI have delivered a decent performance in the league so far, however, the team has failed to show consistency. Jaipal Singh’s side is reeling at the second-last spot with three victories and as many losses. The team is coming after a loss against Venezia in their last match and they desperately need a victory to stay alive in the league.

Fresh Tropical, on the other hand, are enjoying an enthralling ride in the T10 competition. The team got off to a poor start as they lost to Venezia in their first game. However, Fresh Tropical regrouped themselves quickly as they are now on a five-match winning streak. With ten points from five victories and just one loss, Kings XI are currently atop the standings.

>Ahead of the match between Kings XI and Fresh Tropical; here is everything you need to know:

>KIN-XI vs FT Telecast

The Kings XI vs Fresh Tropical game will not be telecasted in India

>KIN-XI vs FT Live Streaming

The Kings XI vs Fresh Tropical match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>KIN-XI vs FT Match Details

Kings XI will be playing against Fresh Tropical at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 3:00 PM IST on November 05, Friday.

>KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Zain Naqvi

Vice-Captain- Jaipal Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zain Naqvi

Batters: Simranjit Singh, Malkeet Singh, Imran Muhammad

All-rounders: Jaipal Singh, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Sharif

Bowlers: Zahid Cheema, Noman Ali, Suliman Hakimi, Jagmeet Singh

>KIN-XI vs FT Probable XIs:

Kings XI: Simranjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh (wk), Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Manjeet Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (c)

Fresh Tropical: Hassan Jamil, Hussain Bilal, Zahid Cheema, Sikandar Abbas, Bilal Hamid Mohammad Nawaz (c), Suliman Hakimi, Sami Ullah, Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Zain Naqvi (wk), Mahash Javed

