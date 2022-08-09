'Kind of Emphasis MS Dhoni Laid on Fielding, Virat Kohli Took it Forward': R Sridhar

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar has said that legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni started a revolution in the Indian cricket team regarding the fielding standards. Dhoni is considered the most successful captain in Indian cricket history as he led them to three ICC titles triumph - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy. Under Dhoni’s leadership, India became a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket.

Apart from that he also made some bold decisions by dropping some senior players on the basis of fitness and backing young players. He made sure all players in the team are quick in the fielding department.

Advertisement

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Two Spiritual Gurus Whose Videos ‘Bring A Certain Sense of Calmness’

Sridhar said that Dhoni led the fielding and he made sure that all players are quick in running between the wicket and fielding department. The former fielding coach said that Kohli took it forward to what Dhoni started.

“MS… when he was captain, he led the fielding. And the running between the wicket was to me, an eye opener. MS said that ‘two things that are non-negotiable for me are fielding and running between the wicket’. And that is something which still holds true. And the kind of emphasis he laid on fielding, Virat took it forward. Ravi always said that the 11 best fielders will take the park. So that is the kind of importance that was laid on fielding," Sridhar told Cricket.com.

Under Kohli’s leadership, India became one of the fittest sides in world cricket as the selectors made Yo-Yo Test mandatory for the selection.

Advertisement

Sridhar further talked about working with several Indian players and said that Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Mohit Sharma are great fielders despite being pacers.

“Some of the best fielding sessions I have had are with Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohit Sharma was a great fielder being a fast bowler. And the usual suspects are Kohli, Jadeja, Manish Pandey… you had fun fielding with them. The guys like Chahal, Kuldeep and Kedar are the ones who worked really hard on their skills. I really enjoyed working with those guys," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here