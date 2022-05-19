King of All Seasons: Cricket Fraternity Reacts as Virat Kohli Returns to Form With 33-ball Half-century

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli returned to form with a sensational 33-ball half-century against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It’s a do or die game for RCB to stay alive in the playoff contention and Kohli returned to his best with a counter-attacking half-century to provide his team with a solid start in the 169 chase.

Kohli completed his half-century with a magnificent six over deep mid-wicket off Rashid Khan’s delivery. It was the second time when Kohli score a 50-plus score this season and interestingly the first one also came up against Gujarat Titans where he scored 58 runs off 53 balls. The 33-year-old didn’t look his fluent best on that occasion but on Thursday he was all charged to play a crucial knock for his team as attacked the bowlers right from the start. The batting maestro also completed his 7000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

The cricket fraternity was elated with the former Indian captain’s return to the form.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote: “A big knock was just around the corner and what better stage to bring it up for

@imVkohli #RCBvGT #IPL2022."

Advertisement

Earlier, Kohli showed a great gesture of sportsmanship in the first innings of the match. The batting maestro was seen consoling Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade after he became a victim of a controversial dismissal.

RCB vs GT Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

GT skipper Hardik Pandya scored a gritty half-century to lift his to a competitive 168 for five against RCB. Coming into the game with a string of low scores, Hardik warmed up nicely for the play-offs with a well crafted 62 not out off 47 balls even though he was not at his fluent best.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here