It’s not just the cricket field where MS Dhoni has exhibited his talent and impressed many, but the cricketer also knows how to melt hearts off the pitch. Recently, the CSK (Chennai Super Kings) captain has drawn praise for his kind gesture towards a specially-abled fan.

Being a die-hard fan of Dhoni, Lavanya Pilania was left starstruck when she met the cricketer at the Ranchi Airport on May 31. Following the meeting, Lavanya shared her experience through a post on Instagram while also sharing few pictures with Dhoni.

In the picture, Lavanya is seen sitting in a wheelchair and beaming with joy as she meets her idol. “Feeling of meeting him is something I can’t put in words, he is kind, sweet and soft spoke," wrote the fan.

Dhoni not only met his admirer but according to Lavanya, he spent time conversing with her. “The way he asked about my name spelling, he shook my hand and when he said “RONA NAHI" and wiped my tears, it was a pure bliss for me," the caption further read.

Lavanya also shared that she presented Dhoni with a sketch of him for which he thanked her and insisted on taking it home. In one of the photos, Dhoni is seen sitting casually while giving his initials on a notebook for Lavanya.

Mesmerized by the rare gesture of the cricketer, Lavanya wrote that she will always remember the words Dhoni spoke to her. She highlighted how the cricketer sat patiently and spent time talking to her. “He gave me his precious time was something I can’t express through words."

Lavanya also recalled the moment she said to Dhoni “Aap bahut acche ho" and noted that his reaction was priceless. “31 May, 2022 will be special for me forever," wrote Lavanya while concluding her note.

With his act, Dhoni not only impressed Lavanya but melted the hearts of countless others. Netizens flocked to the comment section and lauded the cricketer. “Dream of every fan of MSD," a comment read. Another user too highlighted Dhoni’s humility and wrote “Always down to earth, proud to be an MSDian."

