Kiwi All-Rounder Doesn't Like New IPL 2022 Rule: 'Don't Understand The Point'

The all-rounder made it clear that the old rule was never a problem and he doesn't see a reason for it to be removed.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 16, 2022, 17:07 IST

New rules will come into effect in this year’s IPL after they were formulated by the keepers of the game—MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club). In a minor tweak, if a batter is dismissed by the mode of catch, the new batter will be on strike, even if the previous batting pair has crossed. The new rule was introduced by the stakeholders of the laws of the game last week. The rule will come into effect from October, but the BCCI wants to apply it straight away from IPL onwards. The rule has one exception that it won’t apply off the last ball of an over.

The law was implemented on a trial basis in ECB’s ‘The Hundred’ last year. The whole point is to give the bowlers some advantage in the limited-overs format.

As per existing rules, a new batter doesn’t face the bowler in case the pair had crossed before the catch was taken. With a new batter in the middle, the bowler will always have an upper hand. Meanwhile, NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has criticized the new rule, saying that it rewards the batter for being unaware of the match situation.

“I don’t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation. Don’t like it," wrote Neesham on Twitter while reacting to the new playing regulations.

Neesham made his IPL debut in 2014 where he represented Delhi Daredevils now known as the Delhi Capitals. This year, he will turn up for Rajasthan Royals. He can be an asset for teams thanks to his lower down the order power hitting and his seam bowling.

first published: March 16, 2022, 17:07 IST