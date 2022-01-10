KKR Recall Gautam Gambhir's IPL 'Masterstroke' Against MS Dhoni Following Ashes Moment

Joe Root’s England has been living nothing short of a nightmare in the ongoing Ashes series. After going down 0-3, the side barely survived another blow in Sydney. The tailenders of Stuart Broad and James Anderson ran a tight ship to prevent Australia from going 4-0 up. Broad hung around in the middle for 35 deliveries and even Jack Leach played a significant part in contributing to England’s survival. Australia’s hopes of a 4-0 lead went up in smoke after the last surviving wicket stand of Broad and Anderson helped England salvage a draw in a nail-biting finish.

Since the hosts Australia were only allowed to play spinners in the attack during the extra overs, Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon were seen rolling their arms from each end. The thrilling field placement from captain Pat Cummins towards the finishing moments of the match sparked a lot of conversations. Almost 8 fielders from the Aussie side were in close positions in a bid to put pressure on the opposition’s tailenders. Images of the aggressive field placement went viral on social media, becoming a major talking point for all.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders revisited a moment from a 2016 match. It was a similar field placement by the franchise’s former skipper Gautam Gambhir set up for MS Dhoni playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. KKR’s official Twitter handle jogged down the memory lane and posted a photo to draw comparisons. “That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke!" the Twitter post said.

Gambhir and co had restricted the opposition in the match to 103 for 6 where an under-pressure Dhoni scored 8 off 22 balls. This irked Dhoni fans, who started posting sharp reactions on social media. Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni’s teammate from Chennai Super Kings, also shared a cheeky response to KKR’s tweet. “It’s not a master stroke! Just a show off," he replied in a tweet.

Ahead of the mega auctions, Dhoni has been retained by CSK while Gambhir is appointed team mentor of the newly formed Lucknow franchise in the forthcoming season of the IPL.

