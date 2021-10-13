KKR vs DC Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 13. Delhi Capitals are looking to win its maiden IPL title, while KKR, a team that are in red-hot form, will eye to bag their third title.

If we look at the performances of both the sides, Delhi Capitals had finished at the top in the league table, but then lost to second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1. KKR, on the other hand, entered the playoffs placed 4th on the points table but beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to make it through to this match.

One of the biggest reasons behind the success of KKR has been their bowling attack. The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have tormented batters in the middle overs and the addition of Lockie Ferguson has given the side the X-factor.

Their batting order looks solid as the top order in Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have been aggressive and consistent. Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana too have chipped in with handy contributions in different games.

For Delhi Capitals, their top order is very settled and they would want the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to get off the blocks very quickly in the powerplay overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hold the key against the KKR spinners in the middle overs.

As far as the head to head record between both these sides are concerned, they have met each other on 28 occasions. Delhi have won 12 matches, while KKR have emerged winners on 15 occasions.

KKR vs DC previous game

In their last encounter which took place at this venue, Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets.

>Last five results:

>Kolkata Knight Riders won by 3 wickets

>Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

>Kolkata Knight Riders won by 59 runs

>Delhi Capitals won by 18 runs

>Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

>KKR vs DC Probable XIs:

>Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

>Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran/ Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

