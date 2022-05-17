KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday’s IPL 2022 match, May 18, Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s (May 18) IPL 2022 match 66 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Lucknow Super Giants will aim to secure their IPL playoff berth as the KL Rahul-led side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The Indian Premier League 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai.

Earlier, Lucknow had a golden chance to qualify for the IPL playoff but two back-to-back defeats were enough to drop them to the third spot in the IPL standings. With eight wins from 13 wins, Lucknow currently have 16 points in their kitty.

Kolkata on the other hand will have to win their final match of the league stage to keep their chances of qualifying for the next stage alive. But a win will not be enough for them to secure a top-four finish as the Shreyas Iyer-led side’s fate depends on other results.

Sixth-placed Kolkata have so far secured 12 points from 13 matches.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants; here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs LSG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match.

KKR vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs LSG Match Details

The KKR vs LSG match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai. on Wednesday, May 18, at 7:30 pm IST.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Sam Billings

Batsmen: Deepak Hooda, Nitish Rana, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Starting XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

