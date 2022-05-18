KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Big Win vs Lucknow Super Giants to Stay Alive in Playoffs Race

LSG were sitting at the top of the points table before sliding to third thanks to successive defeats. However, a win tonight will be enough for them to seal a playoffs berth. The last time these two squared off, LSG recorded a massive 75-run win at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What date IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?

The 66th IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on May 18, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

