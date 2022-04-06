Live Cricket Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's MI in Search of Desperate Win Against KKR

Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match 14 from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. In-form KKR will look to continue their winning momentum against rusty Mumbai Indians who have lost their first two matches of the season. Read More
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have played in 29 matches so far with Mumbai Indians ahead with staggering 22 wins while Kolkata has only seven wins. In the last five games played between the two sides, the Mumbai Indians have dominated winning four of them. However, KKR won the last game played between the two
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
MI captain Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
For MI, pacer Basil Thampi and spinner Murugan Ashwin have proved to be weak-links as they yielded 73 runs in 3 overs during RR’s innings and the duo will need to produce a better show on Wednesday.
In fact, Australian seamer Daniel Sams too went for runs and remained wicketless in the last two matches. The trio will have to quickly recover from their forgettable outing against RR and bowl in the right areas if they have to contain the KKR batters.
For Kolkata, the biggest asset is star all-rounder Andre Russell coming back to form. His six-hitting prowess was on display against Punjab Kings and he would be keen to continue from where he left.
But their top-order, comprising Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer, faltered against Punjab and the duo would want to give the side a good start.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been getting starts, but a big score is due. Ditto for Sam Billings. Nitish Rana too has been far from his best and needs to go all guns blazing.
Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here