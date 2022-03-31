KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022, Match 8: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, April 1, Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 8 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be eager to get return to winning ways when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in another exciting IPL encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 1.

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR team are heading into the game on the back of a close defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a low-scoring thriller the other night. In their opening encounter, the Kolkata-based outfit had defeated reigning champions CSK, and they will be aiming to bounce back.

Punjab Kings also had a great start, they had beaten RCB in their season opener by five wickets. The match saw both teams scoring over 200-runs, Mayank Agarwal and Co will be eager to extend that winning run here as well.

The two teams look evenly matched on paper, meaning another entertaining contest is on the cards in Mumbai. And fans can check the KKR vs PBKS Dream11 and Predicted XIs here:

KKR vs PBKS Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings clash.

KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs PBKS Match Details

The KKR vs PBKS match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 1, at 7:30 pm IST.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Tim Southee

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings Probable Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma or Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

