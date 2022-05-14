KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday’s IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH match, April 2, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 pm IST

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s IPL 2022 match 61 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: After suffering four back-to-back defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL on Saturday. The match between Kolkata and Hyderabad is scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

Hyderabad come into the fixture after enduring a 67-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL encounter. Batting first Bangalore had registered a solid total of 192/3 in 20 overs in the match.

Hyderabad started the run chase on a horrible note as they lost their skipper Kane Williamson on the first ball of the innings. Eventually, Hyderabad somehow managed to reach just 125 runs in 20 overs.

On the other hand, seventh-placed Kolkata come into the fixture after scripting a 52-run win against Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently at seventh spot with 10 points from 12 matches on the IPL points table.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

KKR vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs SRH Match Details

The KKR vs SRH match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 pm IST.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

