IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Opt to Bat; Natarajan And Sundar Back For Sunrisers Hyderabad

We have played on this surface the other day and we were looking to bat as well. well. We haven’t been quite at our best in the last few games. So we want to turn that around
KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022, Match 61: The race for the playoffs continues with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune tonight. Both the teams are struggling and have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs- KKR though will be confident thanks to an impressive win over Mumbai Indians in their last game. Read More
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR have made two changes with Pat Cummins (out of IPL 2022) and Sheldon Jackson out. Umesh Yadav and Sam Billings get a game tonight. On the other hand, SRH have welcomed back T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen into the eleven.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott
KKR and SRH clashed last month at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Put in to bat first, KKR recovered from early jolts thanks to a fifty from Nitish Rana and a whirlwind knock from Andre Russell to post 175/8 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH chased down the target in 17.5 overs thanks to fifties from Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. SRH won by seven wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 11 matches so far of which they have won five and lost six. They also have 10 points to their name and a net run-rate of -0.031. At the moment, they are seventh in the IPL points table.
Kolkata Knight Riders have played 12 matches so far and have won four of them while losing eight. They have collected 10 points and have a net run-rate of -.057. They are eighth in the 10-team table.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 61st match of the IPL 2022 wherein tonight Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off at the MCA Stadium Pune. Both the teams are still in the playoffs contention but their hopes are hanging by a thread thanks to low points count and poor net run-rate.
What date IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?
The 61st IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 14, Saturday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
