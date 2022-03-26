'KKR will Beat CSK': Former India Cricketer Makes Big Prediction for IPL 2022 Season Opener in Mumbai

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 kick starts on Saturday with Chennai Super Kings squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. It’s going to be a battle between new leaders; the defending champions will be led by Ravindra Jadeja while KKR take the field under Shreyas Iyer.

It’s going to be a mouth-watering contest as the fans would be eager to see how the sides will perform with rejuvenated squads. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who had played for both franchises, has picked his choice of winner.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, also joined by Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary Indian spinner said the KKR have young cricketers in their arsenal who can make notable contributions in the season opener in Mumbai.

“I think it’s KKR because they are a young side and boast decent players. They have good hitters along with two quality spinners. Hence, I feel KKR will beat CSK," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“Both teams have a special place. Both franchises took care of me when I played for them. When I played for CSK, the fans poured in all their love. I was with the KKR side last year. Although I didn’t play much due to fitness issues, I tried to help them mentally as much as possible. Both teams have given me immense love but if I have to pick one team that will win, I will have to go with KKR. They have the right team to win," he added.

