KKR's 'Masterstroke' Tweet Irks MS Dhoni Fans; Ravindra Jadeja's Reply Goes Viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary wicket-keeper batsman and former captain of the Indian cricket team, may have retired from international cricket, but his fan base continues to grow. On Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted an old photo of Dhoni on Twitter and attempted to troll him.

Many Dhoni fans reacted to the franchise’s tweet. Not just that, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also responded to the tweet and his reply went viral. Gautam Gambhir was also linked to it by some users.

On Sunday, the KKR posted an old photo, which was taken when Dhoni was leading the Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League. The Pune team is no longer a part of the IPL.

When the Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the league for two years, the Pune franchise entered the competition and Dhoni was named its captain.

The KKR shared two images. The first photo is from the fourth Ashes Test match, while the second is from an old IPL game. The fourth test match between Australia and England in the series ended in a draw in Sydney.

On the fifth day of the match, Australia had positioned all of its fielders in close range to dismiss England’s final two batsmen in the second innings.

Due to the end of the day’s play, however, the match ended in a draw. There is also a photo of Dhoni when he was captaining Pune and the KKR fielders were placed close to him during his batting.

Dhoni’s fans were outraged by the comparison and began commenting on the post. With his comment on this post, Jadeja drew everyone’s attention.

Gautam Gambhir was captaining KKR during the match and had placed all of his fielders close to Dhoni.

Piyush Chawla was bowling for KKR at the time because Dhoni was struggling with leg-spin.

“A moment that reminds you of the masterstroke of T20 cricket from being a Test cricket classic," KKR wrote. “It was not a masterstroke, just a show-off," Jadeja commented.

A netizen responded by posting a photo of Dhoni holding the trophy. Similarly, another user shared an old photo of Dhoni, in which he is seen hitting a big shot against KKR. A picture of Gambhir with his score of ‘0’ was also posted by another user.

Chennai Super Kings has won the IPL trophy four times under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and is the league’s second most successful team. Only the Mumbai Indians have won the title five times in this regard.

