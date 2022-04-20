KL Rahul Set to Tie the Knot With Athiya Shetty Later This Year?

India international KL Rahul is all set to tie the knot later this year, as per reports. The Lucknow Super Giants captain is in a relationship with actress Athiya Shetty and the duo have been dating each other for over three years now and had gone public with their relationship just about a year ago. Ever since Rahul and Athiya have made public appearances together and have worked together for an ad campaign as well.

When Will KL Rahul Get Married?

According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, the marriage is all set for a 2022 ‘Winter’ Wedding. The entertainment website quoted unnamed sources close to the Shettys and reported that preparations for the wedding are already underway. The duo have been giving ‘Couple Goals’ for quite a while now. While the batsman puts his cricketing skills to display on the pitch, his ladylove supports and cheers for him in the stands.

KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty Marriage Update

Athiya has been a regular feature at all LSG games, cheering KL Rahul and his team in the IPL 2022. Last night, LSG lost to RCB by 18 runs with Rahul making 30 off 24 balls. LSG were chasing 182 to win, but could only manage 163/8 in their 20 overs. Rahul, though, ticked a personal milestone even in defeat as he became the third quickest batter to complete 6000 T20 runs. Rahul took 179 innings to touch the milestone which is five less than what Virat Kohli took to reach the milestone.

Rahul had celebrated his 30th birthday couple of days back and Athiya had shared an emotional post wishing the cricketer. She wrote," anywhere with you, happy birthday", accompanied by a few of their photos.

After announcing their relationship publicly, Rahul and Athiya don’t hesitate to drop some of their sweet moments on social media. So, today on K L Rahul’s birthday, let us look at some of his most endearing pictures with her ladylove Athiya Shetty.

