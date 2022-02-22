India cricketer KL Rahul just showed that the man had a golden heart as the 29-year-old donated INR 31 Lakh for an 11-year-old needing an urgent bone marrow transplant (BMT) to treat a rare blood disorder. The cricketer donated a generous ₹31 lakh of the ₹35 lakh required for the procedure and can now recuperate from his own injury scare with all the peace. Meanwhile, the 11-year-old Varad is said to be recuperating well with his parent by his bedside.

In December, Varad’s parents Sachin Nalawade, an insurance agent, and homemaker Swapna Jha, started a fundraising campaign on GiveIndia to raise ₹35 lakh they needed to pay for their son’s treatment. Rahul’s team got in touch with GiveIndia as soon as they came to know about Varad and the fundraiser.

Since September, this 5th standard student had been under the care of haematologists in Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital after he was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare blood disorder. Varad’s blood platelet levels were very low, making his immune system extremely susceptible to infections. Even a normal fever was taking months to be cured. A bone marrow transplant was the only permanent cure for Varad’s condition.

“When I came to know about Varad’s condition, my team got in touch with GiveIndia so that we can help him in any way we could. I am glad that the surgery was successful, and he is doing well. I hope Varad gets back on his feet at the earliest and goes on to achieve his dreams. I hope my contribution inspires more and more people to come forward and help those in need," KL Rahul was quoted as saying by the Insidesport.

“We are thankful to KL Rahul for donating such a large amount for Varad’s surgery. But for him, it would have been impossible to carry out the bone marrow transplant in such a short period of time. Thank you, Rahul," said Varad’s mother.

