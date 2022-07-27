KL Rahul Advised More Rest, Likely to Miss Entire T20I Series Against West Indies: Report

India cricketer KL Rahul is unlikely to be part of the five-match T20I series against West Indies beginning Friday. Rahul tested positive for covid-19 last week but the BCCI medical team has reportedly advised the batter to rest for at least another week.

Also Read: ‘Jasprit Bumrah Would be a Great Captain For Test Cricket’

Rahul was named in India’s T20I squad subject to fitness but after his positive test for the virus, his participation remained doubtful. His isolation period is ending today but a return to competitive cricket now seems more possible during the Zimbabwe ODIs next month.

The 30-year-old last played a competitive match for his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants in late June. He was to lead India in a five-match T20I series at home against South Africa before picking up a groin injury on series eve.

Advertisement

Subsequently, he underwent a surgery for sports hernia and also he also missed the UK tour where India played one Test (England), five T20Is (two against Ireland, three vs England ) and three ODIs (against England).

India might persist with Rishabh Pant as an opener in T20Is in the absence of Rahul. The final two T20Is of the series will be played in Lauderhill (Florida).

The Indian team is currently taking on West Indies in a three-match ODI series which they lead 2-0. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the side in the absence of rested Rohit Sharma with the third and final match to be played today.

Also Read: ‘Leave Him Alone And Let Him Play’

Advertisement

After West Indies tour, the Indian team will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years. They will play three ODIs there with Rahul, if fit, expected to lead the squad.

The ODIs are part of the World Cup Super League which will determine the direct qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, it’s also expected that the struggling Virat Kohli could also play in those ODIs, hoping to overcome a major dip in form that has seen him not score a century in any format since November 2019.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here