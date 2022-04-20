KL Rahul Takes a Dig at Karnataka Teammate Prasidh Krishna’s ‘Yes We Can’ Post

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s latest comment on Rajasthan Royals’ Prasidh Krishna’s Instagram post has gone viral. Krishna posted a few photos of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, played on April 18, in Mumbai and captioned it, “YES WE CAN". In reply, Rahul reacted with a hilarious remark as he wrote, “Easy tiger. Yakk jagla adtya yavaglu? (Why you quarrel always?)."

It is important to mention that during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Krishna and Aaron Finch were seen having a heated verbal discussion. In the ninth over of the innings, Finch smashed two consecutive boundaries to Krishna but eventually on the final delivery of the over, the 26-year-old pacer managed to dismiss the Kolkata opener.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

The Bengaluru-born pacer has picked up six wickets from six matches in the ongoing edition of IPL. Overall, he has till now played 40 matches and bagged 35 wickets at an economy rate of 9.16 in IPL. Krishna had made his IPL debut back in 2018 against Mumbai Indians.

Coming back to the match, batting first, the Sanju Samson-led side had registered a mammoth total of 217/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Jos Buttler scored his second century of the ongoing season of the IPL as he smashed 103 runs off 61 balls. Later, Samson (38 runs off 19 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (26 not out off 13 balls) helped their side in reaching the big total.

In reply, Kolkata lost their first wicket on the first ball of the innings after Sunil Narine got runout. Finch (58 runs off 28 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (85 runs off 51 deliveries) put up a brilliant partnership of 107 runs off 53 balls. But eventually their batting display proved to be futile as Kolkata were bundled out for 210 runs in 19.4 overs.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at third spot in the IPL standings. The Sanju Samson-led side has won four matches after playing six games. On the other hand, Kolkata are currently placed at sixth spot on the IPL table. Kolkata have won three games after playing seven matches in the 15th season of IPL.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here