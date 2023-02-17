KL Rahul Takes Stunning Catch to Remove Usman Khawaja for Ravindra Jadeja's 250th Test Wicket

KL Rahul took a stunning catch to send back Usman Khawaja back to the pavilion on day one of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja pitched the ball up to Khawaja on his legs as the Australian opener looked to reverse-sweep the ball. The pace at which the Indian all-rounder was darting the ball in, meant Khawaja’s shot went uppishly to the right of point. KL Rahul jumped to his right, stretching his right-hand out and holding on for a one-handed stunner.

Khawaja had to walk back after scoring 81 runs from 125 balls and had hit 12 boundaries and one six during his stay at the crease.

The dismissal meant Jadeja reached the 250 Test wickets mark.

Earlier, on a pitch which gave spinners plenty of turn, bounce and grip, Australia survived a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj for a 50-run opening partnership. But India came back courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami to get three wickets at the end of first session on day one.

Warner, who had said he was “exhausted" even before arriving in India and managed scores of one and 10 in their innings defeat in Nagpur, needed 21 balls to open his account.

By then he had already been given lbw to Mohammed Shami, a decision that was overturned on review.

Warner struggled against Mohammed Siraj in particular and was hit twice - once on his arm and then on his helmet - after fluffing hook shots against the sprightly seamer.

Shami ended Warner’s 44-ball struggle soon after Australia reached the 50-mark, dismissing the opener caught behind for 15.

It was then the turn of Ashwin, who removed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in quick succession.

Labuschagne got an off-break from Ashwin that beat him and DRS went in favour of India. In the case of Smith, full credit to keeper Bharat’s reflexes and technique as he kept a low centre of gravity and nick was collected inches off the ground.

