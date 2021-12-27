KL Rahul to Captain India in South Africa ODI Series if Rohit Sharma Doesn't Get Fit in Time: Report

Rohit Sharma missed was ruled out of the South Africa Test series after he picked up a hamstring injury days before India were to depart for the tour. And there’s a possibility that the India limited-overs captain may not recover in time for the three-match ODI series that follows the Tests in January.

According to Sports Today, Rohit may not regain full fitness in time to be available for the South Africa ODIs and in that eventuality, KL Rahul could be handed over the captaincy of the team.

Rahul has also been handed over the vice-captaincy of the Test team for the three Tests in South Africa in Rohit’s absence who succeeded Ajinkya Rahane into the role.

The 34-year-old Rohit is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he’s recovering from the injury. However, it has been reported that it may take him at least four-six weeks to get fully fit.

The South Africa ODI series gets underway from January 19 meaning he may have to skip the limited-overs leg of the tour as well. Rohit had been appointed captain of the ODI team earlier this month as he replaced Virat Kohli who had stepped down from the role of T20I captaincy as well.

Meanwhile, Rahul has started the tour on a terrific note, becoming just the second India opener to have struck a Test century on South African soil. The opening batter was unbeaten on `122 when the play ended on Day 1 of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

His century took India to 272/3 in 90 overs. Opener Mayank Agarwal was the next top-scorer with 60 as he teamed with Rahul for a century partnership worth 117 after the tourists opted to bat first under overcast conditions.

No play was possible on the second day though as rain kept the ground under covers.

