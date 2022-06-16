KL Rahul to Fly to Germany for Groin Treatment, Set to Miss the Entire England Tour: Report

Ace Indian batter KL Rahul will be flying to Germany for the treatment of his groin injury. After getting ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, he is set to miss out on the upcoming England tour as well.

Rahul, who was supposed to lead the team against the Proteas in 5 T20Is at home, suffered an injury to his right groin on June 8. As a result, he was ruled out of the entire series right before the series opener in Delhi and Rishabh Pant was named the new skipper.

As reported by Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Rahul will head to Germany for the treatment and won’t be available for the England series which comprises the rescheduled Edgbaston Test followed by a white-ball series.

Advertisement

“That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a report by Cricbuzz on Thursday. It has also been learned that Rahul may leave for Germany by the end of this month or in early July.

Earlier, Rahul was named vice-captain under Rohit Sharma for the Edgbaston Test but now, the Indian selection committee will have to name another deputy in place of Rahul.

According to other media reports, there is no plan for calling a replacement for Rahul. The selectors, however, will have to announce a vice-captain for the tour as the chances of Rahul taking part in any of the seven games are ruled out.

Rahul last played for India in February earlier this year, before heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as the captain of the newly-included side, Lucknow Super Giants. He carried his red-hoy form in the tournament, scoring 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38. He led his team to the playoffs in its debut season where they were knocked out by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Rahul ended the season as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Advertisement

Previously, on Thursday morning, some key players of the Test squad like batters Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, opener Shubman Gill, all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj left for England after assembling in Mumbai

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here