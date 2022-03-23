KLS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 match between KL Stars and Tamco Warriors: The 10th match of MCA T20 Club Invitation 2022 will be played between KL Stars and Tamco Warriors at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, March 23. This game kicks off at 05:30 PM IST. The KL Stars have lost all four of their matches thus far and languish at the bottom of the points table. They come into this fixture on the back of 51-runs loss at the hands of Royal Warriors on Sunday.

Tamco Warriors, on the other hand, have played four games and won two of them. They are currently on a two-match winning streak and are placed third in the standings with four points to their name. The TW-team beat the Global Stars by six runs in their previous match and will look to notch another win against the struggling KL Stars on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Global Stars and Royal Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

KLS vs TW Telecast

KL Stars vs Tamco Warriors game will not be telecast in India

KLS vs TW Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KLS vs TW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur at 05:30 PM IST on Wednesday, March 23.

KLS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohsin Zaman

Vice-Captain: Hafiz Shahid Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kazi Nazmul Ahmed

Batters: Mohsin Zaman, Thakur, Anil Thakur, Vijay Mantri

All-rounders: Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Hasnat Nisar, Amir Azim

Bowlers: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Saleh Shadman, Santosh Gosavi

KLS vs TW Probable XIs

KL Stars: Peter Isaac, Wan Muhammad, Abhishek Deshpande (C), Hasnat Nisar, Budhika Ranasinghe, Santosh Gosavi, Tanveer Khan, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, John Rathod, Vijay Mantri, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi

Tamco Warriors: Sumit Potbhare, Amir Azim, Saleh Shadman, Mohsin Zaman, Sharvin Muniandy, Michael Masih, Apurav Koyande, Jay Doshi, Ishaq Muzamil, Kazi Nazmul Ahmed (WK), Anil Thakur (C)

