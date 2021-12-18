KL Stars vs Tamco Warriors Dream11, KLS vs TW Dream11 Latest Update, KLS vs TW Dream11 Win, KLS vs TW Dream11 App, KLS vs TW Dream11 2021, KLS vs TW Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, KLS vs TW Dream11 Live Streaming

KLS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between KL Stars and Tamco Warriors:

KL Stars will face Tamco Warriors in the upcoming ninth match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host the high-profile match at 06:30 PM IST on December 18, Saturday.

KL Stars and Tamco Warriors were denied an ideal start in the tournament as they suffered defeat in their first match. KL Stars were beaten by Northern Strikers by 23 runs. The batters need to find their rhythm for the team to do well in the league. Stars’ second game against Southern Hitters was spoiled due to rain.

Tamco Warriors are experiencing a similar run in the T10 tournament. Warriors lost their first match to Northern Strikers as they failed to chase a big total of 133 runs. Tamco’s second game was scheduled against Central Smashers but it was abandoned due to harsh weather conditions. As both KL Stars and Tamco Warriors will be searching for their first win, the fans can expect an enthralling game of cricket on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between KL Stars and Tamco Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

KLS vs TW Telecast

KLS vs TW match will be not be telecasted in India.

KLS vs TW Live Streaming

The KL Stars vs Tamco Warriors game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KLS vs TW Match Details

The KL Stars vs Tamco Warriors contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 06:30 PM IST on December 18, Saturday.

KLS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Anil Thakur

Vice-Captain- Md Lutfur Pervej

Suggested Playing XI for KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kazi Nazmul Islam, AR Any

Batters: Chandan Kumar, Md Shahidur Rahman, Anil Thakur

All-rounders: Jerin Raj, Saleh Shadman, Md Lutfur Pervej

Bowlers: Md Sulaiman, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan

KLS vs TW Probable XIs:

KL Stars: Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, AR Any, Chandan Kumar, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nilesh Pagare, Rahul Agrawal, Shoaib Makani, Tanveer Khan, Peter Isaac

Tamco Warriors: Apurav Koyande, Syed Ali Mir, Md Sulaiman, Mohsin Zaman, Saleh Shadman, Anil Thakur (C), Md Lutfur Pervej, Michael Masih, Kazi Nazmul Islam, Md Shahidur Rahman, Mohammad Gufran

