'Knew Building Partnerships, Taking it Deep We’d End up Chasing': Jemimah Rodrigues After Guiding India to Win Over Pakistan

Flamboyant batter Jemimah Rodrigues was elated after guiding India to a crucial 7-wicket victory over arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match. Jemimah played a sensible 53-run* knock off 38 balls to help India chase down the 150-run target with an over to spare. The talented batter came in the middle in the last over of powerplay and stayed till the end to get India over the line.

It was a tricky chase for as Pakistan put India under pressure with some tight bowling in the middle overs but Rodrigues joined hands with Richa Ghosh after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s dismissal. The duo stitched 58 runs for the unconquered fourth wicket as India registered a crucial victory.

Rodrigues said that the plan was to the game deeper but said that she had a belief in herself and Richa to get Women in Blue over the line.

“I don’t know what to say. I knew building partnerships, taking it deep we’d end up chasing. Richa and I have built a partnership against Bangladesh, and we could do this today. This innings is really special to me, I haven’t been getting runs for a while but I’ve stuck to the processes," Rodrigues said after named Player of the Match.

The 22-year-old smacked 8 boundaries during her 38-ball knock as she finished the chase with back-to-back fours.

Rodrigues thanked God and dedicated the special knock to her parents who were also present at the stadium.

“God is grateful, he takes care of the rest. I want to dedicate this to my parents, they are here at the stadium. This knock goes out to them. We just needed 10 an over, we were going over by over and we knew they would bowl a loose ball so that is what we had to punish," she said.

The stylish batter suggested that victory will help the team as now they have to just continue the momentum to move forward in the tournament.

“We knew we’d win if we stayed till the end. We’re very happy we’ve won this, momentum is on our side and now we just need to do the simple things correctly and consistently," she concluded.

