'Knew When We Came Together How Much Talent We Had': Justin Langer After Australia's T20 World Cup Triumph

Australia head coach Justin Langer was elated after winning the 2021 T20 World Cup title for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 2007. Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in the mega finale to stamp their authority in the much-talked-about Trans-Tasman rivalry. Mitchell Marsh (77*) and David Warner (53) played a monumental role in the historic win.

Langer admitted it’s hard to put his feelings in words after guiding his team to their maiden T20 World Cup title.

“Everyone that wins a World Cup says it’s hard to process, it’s hard to put in words, but this is such a wonderful group of people. Every coach and every captain says the same but we have got some amazing cricketers here," Langer said after the match.

The legendary cricketer also talked about reuniting the core of the team after a long time for the T20 World Cup.

“We haven’t had a chance to play together for different reasons for the last 12 months. When we all got back together, it was almost like a reunion. There are so many close relationships there, a very special moment for everyone," he added.

The Aussie head coach said that the team had a confidence in itself despite facing some heartbreaking defeats in the tune-up to T20 World Cup against West Indies and Bangladesh. He also heaped huge praise on Marsh who was also named Man of the Match for his 77-run* knock.

“We knew when we came together how much talent we had. There’s enormous talent in the team. When we were in WI and Bangladesh, there was a few missing pieces, Mitch Marsh took one of those pieces and he’s been brilliant" Langer asserted.

Langer further opened up on the bio-bubble life and said that the Aussi players had fun both on and off the field.

“We also embraced fun. In these situations, when everyone’s talking about bubble, these guys have had so much fun on and off the ground. In this form of game, you actually it’s important to have fun and enjoy, the guys have done that. I think that was a really important part of the success here," he said.

The 50-year-old also heaped huge praises on Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood for their consistent show with the ball throughout the tournament.

“Zamps puts a smile on my face every time because he’s a little bit different and he’s a little bit hippie but he’s so competitive, he’s been so good in this form of the game. We see leg-spinners having an impact around the world and he’s doing that for Australia. Josh Hazlewood - he didn’t play the last one-day WC because he had some back issues. He’s been sublime here, it’s been a great team effort," he concluded.

