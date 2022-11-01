KNI vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction: Knights vs North West Dragons Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's CSA T20 Challenge Match, November 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 6:00 pm IST

KNI vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons: The CSA T20 Challenge has already produced some thrilling matches and has lived up to its billing. With many more tantalising fixtures on the horizon, the showpiece event will only become more enthralling as time goes on. The action continues on Tuesday when the Knights take on the North West Dragons at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

The Knights are coming off an entertaining win over Rock. The Knights are currently undefeated and will be looking for another victory in this match. The Knights’ standout player has been Jacques Snyman. The top-order batter has recently delivered some spectacular knocks for his side.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

On the contrary, the Dragons have endured a horrific start to the tournament. They have lost all their five matches and have looked dismal in all their outings. Batting hasn’t fired for the Dragons this season and have failed to string partnerships. They have failed to chase even par totals, enduring batting collapses quite frequently. Pacer Caleb Seleka has been the only positive for them as he has picked up six wickets in the tournament.

This seems like an easy assignment for the Knights. But they will not want to write off the North West Dragons so soon as they might land a blow when they clash on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the match between Knights and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

KNI vs NWD Telecast

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons will not be telecast in India.

KNI vs NWD Live Streaming

Advertisement

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KNI vs NWD Match Details

The KNI vs NWD CSA T20 Challenge match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, November 1, at 6 pm IST.

KNI vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jacques Snyman

Vice-Captain: Josh Cobb

Suggested Playing XI for KNI vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gihahn Cloete, Khanya Cotani

Advertisement

Batsmen: Nathan Roux, Jacques Snyman, Lesego Senokwane

All-rounders: Josh Cobb, Senuran Muthusamy, Caleb Seleka

Bowlers: Duan Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Mbongiseni Mhlanga

Knights vs North West Dragons Possible Starting XI:

Knights Predicted Starting Line-up: Gihahn Cloete (wk), Nathan Roux, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Josh Cobb, Aubrey Swanepoel, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Nealan van Heerden, Mbongiseni Mhlanga

North West Dragons Predicted Starting Line-up: Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Hardus Coetzer, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Caleb Seleka, Eldred Hawken, Lwandiswa Zuma, Duan Jansen

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here