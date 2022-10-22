Knights vs Lions Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSA T20 Challenge Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The CSA T20 Challenge is well and truly underway and match number 13 will pit the Knights against the Lions. On Sunday, the two sides will be eyeing a crucial win to gain some momentum in their campaign. Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom will host the enthralling encounter.

The Lions haven’t really roared in this edition as of now. A solitary win is all they can boast about at the moment. The top order needs to pull up their socks as they have failed to fire inside the powerplay overs. Pacers Sisanda Magala and Tladi Bokako have performed well, picking up crucial wickets for the side. They will be on the hunt for their second win on Sunday.

The Knights were on fire against the Western Province in their previous encounter. They won convincingly but 9 wickets after chasing down a paltry target of 117. Batters Gihahn Cloete and Raynard van Tonder played sumptuous knocks without breaking much sweat and took them over the line. The Knights will want to back it up with another scintillating performance.

Advertisement

Ahead of Sunday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions; here is all you need to know:

What date will the CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will be played on October 23.

Where will the CSA T20 Challenge match Knights vs Lions Women be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will be held at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom.

What time will the CSA T20 Challenge match Knights vs Lions begin?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Knights vs Lions CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Knights vs Lions CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Knights vs Lions Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Lions Predicted Starting Line-up: Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Cameron Delport, Tetelo Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Muhammad Manack, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako

Knights Predicted Starting Line-up: Nathan Roux, Gihahn Cloete, Pite van Biljon, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Josh Cobb, Aubrey Swanepoel, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Nealan van Heerden

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here