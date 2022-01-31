'Knocking on The Doors': Dinesh Karthik Reckons Shahrukh Khan Close to Making India Debut

With Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan reportedly been added to India’s limited-overs squad for the West Indies series at home as a standby player, the chances of him making his international bow are closer than ever. Even though his addition, along with statemate R Sai Kishore is more of a precautionary measure considering the covid situation in the country, the call-up means he’s on the radar of India selectors.

India wicketkeeper-batter and former Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik reckons that Shahrukh is within touching distance from making his India debut and is confident the youngster will make it count whenever the chance comes.

“Shahrukh Khan is knocking on the doors, he is very close and he is within touching distance. I have no doubt that when he gets the opportunity, he will do very well for Team India," Karthik told news agency ANI.

Last year, Shahrukh struck a last-ball six in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Karnataka with his team needing five runs to win. He made an unbeaten 15-ball 33 to power his team to the title. He’s also expected to be a top draw at the IPL mega auction next month thanks to his power-hitting and ability to finish close matches.

Karthik praised his domestic side Tamil Nadu for regularly producing quality cricketers many of whom have gone on to represent India.

“I think obviously one of the greatest pleasures for me is to see all these boys go on to represent the country. They all have two ambitions — either they want to be a part of the IPL franchise and the next step would be to play for the country. That comes with good performances, Tamil Nadu as a domestic side has done so well. Last year, 14 of the players were part of IPL teams and I was so happy to see those things happening," Karthik said.

