Know All About Axar Patel's Wife Meha

Star India allrounder Axar Patel tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Meha Patel in Vadodara on January 26. The wedding was a grand event attended by friends and family of the couple. India pacer Jaydev Unadkat was among the guests to have attended the wedding. While the couple is yet to share a social media post about their wedding, several photos and videos from the night made their way to the internet thanks to all-rounder’s fan pages. Amidst the flood of pictures and videos from the wedding night, fans have also been curious to know more about Axar’s love story with Meha Patel.

Who is Meha Patel?

Meha Patel reportedly is a dietician and a nutritionist. Meha runs an Instagram handle where she regularly posts about healthy diets, superfoods and nutrition. In addition to her business account, Meha has a personal account where she likes to post about her vacations and her lifestyle. Axar and Meha have been dating for a long time now. The couple announced their engagement last year.

Axar and Meha’s wedding was an elaborate affair. In one of the videos shared by a fan page, the all-rounder can be seen impressing the guests with his dance move on stage with Meha.

In another video, Axar is seen making a grand entry at the wedding venue.

Another Twitter user shared lovely pictures of the couple from the wedding.

Axar Patel skipped the ODI series against New Zealand owing to his wedding.

The 29-year-old has emerged as a genuine all-rounder for Team India in the last few years. Axar produced impressive performances with both bat and ball throughout the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

He showed his class in the second T20I of the series which was held in Pune. The Gujarat cricketer took two wickets and played a blistering knock of 65 off 31 balls. Although India went on to lose that match, Axar showed why he was indispensable for the team, especially in home conditions.

Axar Patel has been named to the Indian squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the lanky all-rounder is not guaranteed a place in the playing XI as Ravindra Jadeja will be making a return from injury. It will be interesting to see whether skipper Rohit Sharma backs Axar or trusts the veteran Ravindra Jadeja in the Test series against Australia.

