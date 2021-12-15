'Kohli Can’t Say That': BCCI Official Opens Up on Virat's Statement on Lack of Communication

Virat Kohli’s statement on his removal as India’s ODI captain has certainly sparked a controversy. Before flying to South Africa, he addressed the media on Wednesday and clarified that he had no prior communication about the change in leadership and only got to know when the selectors called him up to discuss the Test squad for South Africa.

Following Kohli’s claim at the presser, a BCCI official dismissed India’s Test captain’s stance. As reported by India Today, the official said the board did speak to Kohli in September and urged him not to give up the T20 captaincy.

“Virat Kohli can’t say that we didn’t keep him in the loop. We spoke to Virat in Sept and asked him not to quit the T20 captaincy. Once Virat gave up the T20 captaincy on his own, it was difficult to have 2 white ball captains. Chetan Sharma told Virat about the ODI captaincy on the morning of the meeting," the official was quoted by India Today as saying.

Kohli’s statement contradicted what BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told Network 18 in an interview. He had said, “It’s like I said… I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up T20 captaincy. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket. He has captained for a long period of time and these things happen."

Earlier this year, Kohli announced he would give up the captaincy in the shortest format following the conclusion of T20World Cup 2021, but wished to continue leading the ODI and Test sides. However, earlier this month, the BCCI announced Rohit Sharma has been handed over the ODI and T20I captaincy while Kohli continues as the Test captain.

